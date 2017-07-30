Kannagi Manga Ends at Last “Took Long Enough!”

The 12th volume of the beloved and long-lasting Kannagi manga has finally ended the series, bound to have fans who have followed it for so long teary-eyed at its closure – that is if anybody even realized that the manga had once again resumed publication…

The series initially ceased publication in 2008 due to the illness of creator Eri Takenashi (resuming in 2011) and not actually due to the heinous actions of deranged otaku.

A glimpse of the final volume:

The 12th volume also revealed that Eri Takenashi will be serializing a new manga series sometime this winter; more information will be available with the October issue of Monthly Comic Rex on August 27th.