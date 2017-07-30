RSSChannel

The second ever Fate/Grand Order Festival event has unloaded a slew of Fate/Grand Order related announcements, from a new virtual reality game to a competitive arcade game and bound to have avid fans of the Fate franchise feeling glad to be alive.

Lonely otaku can soon interact with the charming Mashu Kyrielight courtesy of the upcoming VR title “Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight”:

Fate/Grand Order Arcade, a team-based arcade battler, was also announced:

Fate/Grand Order’s online comic, Manga de Wakaru, also received a video announcing a tankobon release:

Fate/Grand Order Arcade is set to launch sometime in 2018 whilst Fate/Grand Order VR feat. Mashu Kyrielight will arrive this winter exclusively on PlayStation VR – the tankobon release for Manga de Wakaru will arrive on August 2nd.



