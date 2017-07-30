RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otaku Dan

Wolfheinrich


Dragon Quest XI Launch Queues Quite the Grind

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-2

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-7

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-11

Queues have unsurprisingly been massive in length for the launch of the long awaited Dragon Quest XI, the first new single-player entry into the franchise in over 5 years, clearly demonstrating the passion that gamers still possess for the legendary RPG.

Some of the ridiculously long lines:

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-1

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-2

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-3

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-4

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-5

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-6

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-7

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-8

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-9

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-10

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-11

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-12

DragonQuestXI-Launch-Queue-13

Dragon Quest XI is available now for the 3DS and PS4 now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Shoujo-tachi no Sadism Double Trouble Ero-Anime
    Police Hunt Woman for Talking to Girls
    Seductive Akane Indo Tiny Bikini Ero-Figure
    “Your Rooms are Nothing But Manga & Figures!”
    Hatsune Miku Cosplay Highly Elegant
    Tights Ero Gallery I
    Sakuya Izayoi Ero-Cosplay by Hitori-me
    Gorgeously Extravagant Sakuya Izayoi Cosplay by Ely


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments