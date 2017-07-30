Dragon Quest XI Launch Queues Quite the Grind
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jul 30, 2017 17:53 JST
- Tags: Dragon Quest, RPG, Shopping, Square Enix
Queues have unsurprisingly been massive in length for the launch of the long awaited Dragon Quest XI, the first new single-player entry into the franchise in over 5 years, clearly demonstrating the passion that gamers still possess for the legendary RPG.
Some of the ridiculously long lines:
Dragon Quest XI is available now for the 3DS and PS4 now.