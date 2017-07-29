RSSChannel

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-7

A ranking for the most sold BDs for the week of July 17th has revealed that otaku are seemingly quite fond of shows revolving around tiny figure girls, managing to outsell even an idol boy franchise favored amongst fujoshi.

The ranking, which tallies sales from July 17th to July 23rd:


1. Frame Arms Girl Volume 1 Limited Edition

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-1

2. Starmyu 2nd Season Volume 2 Limited Edition

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-2

3. Little Witch Academia Anime Volume 4

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-3

4. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon Volume 5

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-4

5. Kizumonogatari III: Reiketsu-hen Limited Edition

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-5

6. Boku no Hero Academia 2nd Volume 1

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-6

7. Precure Dream Stars! Movie Special Edition

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-7

8. Sakura Quest Volume 1

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-8

9. Cyborg 009: Call of Justice 2 Volume 3

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-9

10. Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation Volume 4

Top10-Most-Selling-BDs-Week-July17th-2017-10



    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:54 29/07/2017

    useless without sales numbers

