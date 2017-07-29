Pokemon Go Fest Goers Sue Niantic

The disastrous Pokemon Go Fest event has caused over two dozen attendees to be so unhappy over the poor experience that they have decided to sue Niantic over their gargantuan travel expenses, despite being given their oh-so-precious legendary Pokemon for free (amongst other compensation).

Attorney Thomas Zimmerman, who initially had only one client but now has 24+, stated that his poor clients had to wait several hours in line only to be unable to catch their coveted rare Pokemon – and even though rewards were doled out as compensation, they do not come anywhere near matching their traveling expenses.

Zimmerman further explained himself:

“We’re not seeking any relief with respect to the failure to get legendary Pokémon, because Niantic is offering that. But Niantic is not offering to refund people’s travel expenses for coming to Chicago. Most of the people came from out of state, many people from other countries — I talked to someone who flew in from Japan. The issue is, what was promised, what was the incentive that people relied on and the representations that people relied on to buy a ticket and make travel plans and fly to Chicago to participate in this festival, would they have done that had they known that that was not going to be lived up to and they weren’t going to get the experience that was represented?”

Even if such childish lawsuits come to pass, Niantic will no doubt be able to easily pay off each individual considering their profits have since increased with the introduction of legendary Pokemon – their willingness to host other similar events in future might be another matter however…