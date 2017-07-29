What many may regard as another unfortunate reminder of the horrible game that was Mighty No. 9, backers of the $4 million crowdfunding project have finally started receiving their special goods an entire year later than they were supposed to – unsurprisingly arriving in a shoddy state as well.

A game box, one of the items that backers were promised, was discovered by some to require assembly – one of the Twitter users who made this saddening discovery:

The instruction manual apparently also does not even fit in the box:

Similar complaints from various other backers:

One user found some creative solutions however for fitting the instruction manual into the box:

Mighty No.9’s cringe-worthy trailer, for those unfamiliar: