Mighty No. 9 Backer Goods Arrive “As Bad As The Game”
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jul 29, 2017 02:02 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Crowd Funding, Image Gallery, Mighty No. 9, Otaku
What many may regard as another unfortunate reminder of the horrible game that was Mighty No. 9, backers of the $4 million crowdfunding project have finally started receiving their special goods an entire year later than they were supposed to – unsurprisingly arriving in a shoddy state as well.
A game box, one of the items that backers were promised, was discovered by some to require assembly – one of the Twitter users who made this saddening discovery:
The instruction manual apparently also does not even fit in the box:
Similar complaints from various other backers:
One user found some creative solutions however for fitting the instruction manual into the box:
Mighty No.9’s cringe-worthy trailer, for those unfamiliar:
Good! Backers deserve to get screwed
tfw your terrible ex-gf that you had already forgotten wants to get back together.
One of the biggest failures of 2016