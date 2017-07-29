An intriguing new website dedicated to the extensively popular Kantai Collection has emerged, bound to attract the interests of both fans and perverts as it features a list of every kanmusu and their bust size, which will no doubt prove fascinating to those who obsess over such sexy details.

The clever website allows users to filter by a number of options and may even surprise some visitors in regards to the size of their favorite girl’s “guns”; the most well-equipped kanmusu stands alone with a gargantuan bust-size of P:

Pettanko enthusiasts however will surely be glad to know that there are an abundance of petite kanmusu bearing a bust of AA:

More bountiful bosoms:

The listing will no doubt cause numerous arguments over each girl’s size; potential updates to the handy website can be followed via its official Twitter.