Misty-Stix

Jappydolls


Ginzan Boyz "First Ever Mannequin Idol Group"

GinzanBoyz-IdolGroup-MV-1

GinzanBoyz-IdolGroup-MV-2

GinzanBoyz-IdolGroup-MV-3

The latest gimmicky idol group to surface has been revealed to consist entirely of plastic mannequins called the “Ginzan Boyz”, bound to shock few considering Japan’s tendency to make weird ideas a reality – such as an idol group made entirely of furry cats.

Possessing over 60 male and female “members”, the group is meant to promote Asago City’s Ikuno Silver Mine and the Ikuro Mineral Museum, re-enacting the grueling mining work that was performed way back in the Muromachi period up to the Showa era.

Their debut song, “Gingira Silver Mine Paradise – GGGZPDS”:

Those interested can actually visit the mine and meet the inanimate idols themselves.



    No Comments Yet
