Flat Megumin Ero-Cosplay by Misa Explosively Lewd
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Jul 29, 2017 21:09 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Pettanko, Subarashii Sekai
KonoSuba’s explosive Megumin has obtained an erotic cosplay tribute from the desirable Misa, who has dressed up in the girl’s crimson attire whilst exposing her gloriously flat chest, bound to have onlookers ready to cast off an explosion of their own.
The supremely flat ero-cosplay:
Whoa, someone just cast EXPLOOOOSION! on my dick...
i want to stick my dynamite in her for some "explosion"
Thats made me want to jam it in.
i like jam