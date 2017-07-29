China Plagued by “Free AC” Loiterers

Showrooming has been taken to the next level by Chinese consumers this summer, with scores flocking to stores and other “public” spaces not to sample the merchandise and buy it online but simply to soak up the cool air.

From electronics stores to shopping malls and subway stations, a myriad of photos have emerged showing people obliviously hogging fans whilst napping or playing with their phones – from opening time all the way until closing time:

On July 23rd, temperatures in Hangzhou reached 40 degrees centigrade, with such AC-seeking behavior apparently doing nothing for sales of air conditioners or otherwise…