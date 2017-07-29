Bulma Adventure 2 Boasts More Bulma Abuse

A sequel to the previously perverse Bulma Adventure has lewdly surfaced, with Bulma Adventure 2 sporting even more characters from the franchise than ever before as they forcibly have their way with Bulma.

The title once again asks players to participate in a myriad of rock-paper-scissors type duels, causing Bulma to be sexually ravaged upon encountering a loss – the addition of a gallery and the return of its classic “Engrish” will surely aid in elevating the title’s appeal.

Attractive art and stunning animations are unsurprisingly in abundance; Bulma Adventure 2 can be experienced now.