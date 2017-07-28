Princess Girlfriend “The Popular Ero-Manga in 3D!”
- Date: Jul 28, 2017 05:05 JST
A live action AV based on R18’s popular 3D CG ero-manga Himekano entitled “Princess Girlfriend” has emerged, boasting an abundance of excessive hair and over-the-top ejaculations that will no doubt tickle the fancy of those who prefer a little bit of weird in their pornographic content.
The absurdly humorous Princess Girlfriend can be purchased and watched now.
That face is Greato-daze!