Angel Beats! -The Last Operation- Manga Announced
- Categories: Manga, News
- Date: Jul 28, 2017 23:55 JST
- Tags: Angel Beats!, Announcements, Continuations, Kadokawa, Maeda Jun, Manga
The eternally revered Angel Beats! will be receiving a new manga known as “Angel Beats! -The Last Operation-“, which will serve as the franchise’s “true” arc and will reveal why the characters came into the beloved anime’s purgatory-like world.
The manga will be serialized in Dengeki G’s magazine in honor of the magazine’s 25th anniversary; an official visual was also divulged:
Creator Jun Maeda will be penning the story himself; Angel Beats! -The Last Operation- will debut on August 30th.
Angel Beats anime was very shitty, and that's coming from a genuine anime fan.
Get your buckets ready! It's milking time.