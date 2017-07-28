The eternally revered Angel Beats! will be receiving a new manga known as “Angel Beats! -The Last Operation-“, which will serve as the franchise’s “true” arc and will reveal why the characters came into the beloved anime’s purgatory-like world.

The manga will be serialized in Dengeki G’s magazine in honor of the magazine’s 25th anniversary; an official visual was also divulged:

Creator Jun Maeda will be penning the story himself; Angel Beats! -The Last Operation- will debut on August 30th.