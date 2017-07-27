Old VS New Character Designs “Pretty Jarring”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 27, 2017 04:15 JST
- Tags: Character Design, Comparison, Image Gallery, Otaku, Twitter
A rather popular Twitter post has prompted much discussion regarding old and new character designs, causing the emergence of numerous comparison images showcasing the most jarring of transitions and making some marvel at how far art and animation have managed to evolve.
Some of the comparisons courtesy of the original tweet, which range from anime and manga characters to game protagonists and even mascots:
Mildly interesting but does someone actually get upset over it?