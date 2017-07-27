Netsuzou Trap Gets Abusive
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 27, 2017 22:28 JST
- Tags: Creators in Pack, Drama, Fetish, Image Gallery, Netsuzou Trap, Romance, Yuri
Diehard fans of naughty cheating anime Netsuzou Trap may be overjoyed to know that even more saucy yuri content is present in the anime’s 4th episode, which has also slightly alluded to some darker events as some have predicted – an unsurprising turn of events considering the show’s focus on NTR…
Omake:
smh the only nice guy here is Takeda and he don't deserve no thots doing a cucking on him.