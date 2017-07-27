Kimi no Na wa “Ripped-Off Niji-Iro Hotaru!”

One particularly bold (or “stupid” as others have described) individual has claimed that the world renowned Kimi no Na wa film ripped-off scenes from 2012 film “Niji-iro Hotaru: Eien no Natsu Yasumi”, providing evidence that many have deemed as slightly similar but not a “rip-off”.

The “evidence” comparing the scenes of both movies:

Apparently Kimi no Na wa heinously stole a “running scene” from Niji-Iro Hotaru, with side-by-side comparisons showing some similarities, though both scenes in their entirety still differ quite a bit:

Kimi no Na wa’s scene:

Niji-Iro Hotaru’s scene:

As indicated by the YouTube video’s plethora of dislikes, many seem to disagree with Kimi no Na wa ripping off Niji-Iro Hotaru, likely due to the accusations only being for a few slightly similar momentary instances.