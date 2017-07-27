Shinjuku station (a popular location for special events) has once again partnered with the beloved IdolMaster series for a collaboration, offering those who stopped by with a pouch of Idolmaster-themed stickers; all of which were taken within 2 hours.

IdolMaster’s prescence at Shinjuku station was meant to celebrate the release of a CD featuring songs from IdolMaster Million Live Theater Days, with a 10-meter long display being adorned with pouches that fans could come by and collect:

According to various messages posted by fans on Twitter, the pouches were apparently all snatched up in a mere 2 hours, demonstrating the overwhelming power of IdolMaster.