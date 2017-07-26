Peperoncino has melded strategy and eroge together to form “Virgin Road“, a game where players take on the role of a bishop in order to construct a town, exploit its people and force women into having sex due to possessing the “right of first night” – which will no doubt be right up the alley of both creepy otaku and history sim grognards alike.

Players take on the role of a bishop who has been exiled to a far away land and is hellbent on seeking revenge, though many may be more interested in the ability to hear the confessions of cute girls, which can then be used as blackmail to have sex with them – though more devious means of acquiring sex are available.

Virgin Road can potentially give eroge enthusiasts an enthusing experience and likely boasts decent replay value; the game is available now.