Top 20 Funniest Manga

Otaku have compiled a ranking consisting of the gag manga they believe to be the most gut-busting, resulting in an overwhelmingly popular series snagging first place and likely shocking few in the process.

The ranking:


1. Gintama

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-1

2. Hoozuki no Reitetsu

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-2

3. Osomatsu-san

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-3

4. High School! Kimengumi

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-4

5. Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-5

6. Dr. Slump

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-6

7. Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-7

8. Crayon Shin-chan

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-8

9. Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-9

10. Nichijou

Top10-Funniest-Manga-2017-10

11. Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku

12. Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun

13. Kochikame

14. Gag Manga Biyori

15. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o

16. Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou

17. Seitokai Yakuindomo

18. Sakamoto desu ga?

19. Atashin’chi

20. Jungle King Tar-chan



