Top 20 Funniest Manga

Otaku have compiled a ranking consisting of the gag manga they believe to be the most gut-busting, resulting in an overwhelmingly popular series snagging first place and likely shocking few in the process.

The ranking:



1. Gintama

2. Hoozuki no Reitetsu

3. Osomatsu-san

4. High School! Kimengumi

5. Saiki Kusuo no Psi Nan

6. Dr. Slump

7. Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

8. Crayon Shin-chan

9. Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san

10. Nichijou

11. Urayasu Tekkin Kazoku

12. Gekkan Shoujo Nozaki-kun

13. Kochikame

14. Gag Manga Biyori

15. Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o

16. Danshi Koukousei no Nichijou

17. Seitokai Yakuindomo

18. Sakamoto desu ga?

19. Atashin’chi

20. Jungle King Tar-chan