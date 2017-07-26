Skirt Kedamono Deshita Unveils the Truth
- Date: Jul 26, 2017 03:26 JST
Aside from the usual hardcore licking action, Skirt no Naka wa Kedamono Deshita has delved a bit deeper into the background of its cross-dressing protagonist in addition to showcasing his just side, possibly making him a likable character despite constantly molesting the main heroine.
Omake:
If only it was longer. But it's still a good watch :3