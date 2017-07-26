New KonoSuba Anime Announced

Hysterical fantasy anime KonoSuba apparently has a new anime project in the works, bound to possess plenty of the over-the-top humor the series is known for and certain to be good news for the many disgruntled watchers upset at the previous seasons for concluding on only 10 episodes…

Seiyuu Rie Takahashi (Megumin) and Jun Fukushima (Kazuma) unveiled the announcement by way of a radio show; this announcement was also confirmed by the official KonoSuba Twitter:

In true announcement style, it hasn’t been clarified whether this new anime project will simply be a new season, a movie or something else in entirety…