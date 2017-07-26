RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Looking Glass


New KonoSuba Anime Announced

KonoSuba-Girls-by-MishimaKurone

Hysterical fantasy anime KonoSuba apparently has a new anime project in the works, bound to possess plenty of the over-the-top humor the series is known for and certain to be good news for the many disgruntled watchers upset at the previous seasons for concluding on only 10 episodes…

Seiyuu Rie Takahashi (Megumin) and Jun Fukushima (Kazuma) unveiled the announcement by way of a radio show; this announcement was also confirmed by the official KonoSuba Twitter:

New-KonoSuba-Anime-Project-3-Tweet

In true announcement style, it hasn’t been clarified whether this new anime project will simply be a new season, a movie or something else in entirety…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    The Taiga Doggy Raep Incident
    Senbonzakura Glasses Quite Classy
    Nitroplus Blasterz Exposes Homura
    RPG Maker MV Announced – “Just How Many Do We Need?”
    Dark Celestia Cosplay Highly Elegant
    Naked Yukata Goddess Seasonably Sexy
    Adorable Ati Cosplay by Kaieda Kai Kemonomimi Chaos
    Kashiwazaki Sena Cosplay by Asae Ayato


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments