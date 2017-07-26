RSSChannel

Kemono Friends Season 2 Due

The-LargeBreasted-Shoebill-by-Mx2j-Nsh6394

A closeup look at the wraparound jacket for the 5th Kemono Friends guidebook/BD has revealed that a 2nd season of the anime is potentially on the way, something that may have already been alluded to before as a “video project” but bound to make crazed fans ecstatic regardless.

Some have been more skeptical of this news however, believing that the “2nd season” text may simply be alluding to the new game that’s coming or perhaps a new stage play – the wraparound jacket:

KemonoFriends-BD-Jacket-2nd-Season

The announcement can be officially confirmed once the guidebook makes its arrival on July 26th.



