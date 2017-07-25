Breath of the Wild: “How to Have Fun With Your Kids!”

Nintendo has seemingly provided inadequate parents with more advice on how to raise their children in the form of a 3 part mini-series, utilizing the highly popular Breath of the Wild and showing all the great things that parents can do with their kids despite the game being single-player.

The awkward videos, where the mother seemingly wants to tell her son trivia as opposed to playing the game:

Fortunately the videos are not quite as cringe-worthy as Nintendo’s previous Splatoon one…