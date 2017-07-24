RSSChannel

Recruiting

Otakultura

Otaku Dan


Magical Mirai 2017 Theme Song MV “Nothing But Walking”

HatsuneMiku-SandPlanet-MV-1

HatsuneMiku-SandPlanet-MV-2

HatsuneMiku-SandPlanet-MV-3

“Sand Planet”, the chosen theme song for the upcoming Magical Mirai 2017, has recently been blessed with a rather creative music video, which oozes with a level of style that novice artists will no doubt find motivating – though some may find its gratuitous amount of desert-trudging to be a bit uninspired.

The music video for Sand Planet (written by Hachi) as animated by Minakata Laboratory:

Both the song and music video can come into the possession of Vocaloid fans via the Magical Mirai 2017 album which will launch on August 2nd.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 10 Professions Japanese Women Most Want to Date
    Death Parade’s Plot Unravels
    Yozakura Quartet Poolside Licking Anime
    Saber’s Legendary Excalibur Masterfully Forged
    Fancy Frontier 21 Cosplay Fancier Than Ever
    Comiket 91 Cosplay Still Sexily Scanty
    Kasugano Sora Total Ecchi Cosplay
    Rem & Ram Frilly Bikini Cosplay Explosively Moe


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments