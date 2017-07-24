Magical Mirai 2017 Theme Song MV “Nothing But Walking”

“Sand Planet”, the chosen theme song for the upcoming Magical Mirai 2017, has recently been blessed with a rather creative music video, which oozes with a level of style that novice artists will no doubt find motivating – though some may find its gratuitous amount of desert-trudging to be a bit uninspired.

The music video for Sand Planet (written by Hachi) as animated by Minakata Laboratory:

Both the song and music video can come into the possession of Vocaloid fans via the Magical Mirai 2017 album which will launch on August 2nd.