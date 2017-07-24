Attack on Vagina Colossally Sexy
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Jul 24, 2017 03:54 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Otaku, Parody, Ronery, Shingeki no Kyojin
Tama Toys have finally realized the gargantuan popular of Shingeki no Kyojin as they have released a special parody onahole called the “Attack on Vagina“, seemingly depicting the genital region of the anime’s Krista (Historia) though hardcore fans may have likely preferred either Mikasa or Annie instead…
Obsessive fans can buy up this perverted piece of merchandise now.