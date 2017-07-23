VR Kanojo DLC “Like Scrubbing A Real Woman!”

Unlike most one-shot eroge and visual novels, VR Kanojo has attempted to keep itself (and the VR porn community) alive with a fresh batch of DLC that will be completely free, allowing players to take a bath with the gorgeous Sakura and providing another excuse for otaku to dismiss the existence of 3D women.

A trailer for the upcoming DLC:

Lonely individuals can know the company of a bath companion come August 8th when the DLC launches.