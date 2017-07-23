Tenga Flip 0 Electronic Vibration Full of Good Vibes

The latest loneliness-alleviating tool from Tenga has emerged in the form of the “Tenga Flip 0 Electronic Vibration”, a variation on the Flip 0 that boasts a vibration feature that will no doubt make it the epitome of masturbatory mightiness.

Apparently serving as Tenga’s first ever electric model, the device possesses a button on top that can be used to control the vibration pattern (there are 5 different types total) – the device can also be split open, making cleaning quite simple:

An official PV:

The battery lasts about 40 minutes (they require 90 minutes to fully charge) and the tool naturally comes with its own charger; the Tenga Flip 0 Electronic Vibration will be available to onanists everywhere on August 4th, those unable to wait may wish to purchase the Flip 0 in the meantime.