Sundome Milky Way “All About Alien Sex”

A potential replacement for the previously concluded To Love-Ru Darkness has emerged in the form of “Sundome Milky Way”, a series revolving around an alien girl taking on the form of a human and desperately begging the perverted protagonist for sex, though unfortunately her transition back into a hideous alien when embarrassed makes this task difficult.

Due to the decline of the reproductive ability of her home planet’s males, the H-manga’s heroine is sent to Earth in search of a potent and willing partner, Japan being an awesomely questionable choice in this regard and sure to make for a long story.

The first volume is available now.