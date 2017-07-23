RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Ota7


Pokemon Go Legendaries Arrive – “Expect Stampedes!”

PokemonGo-Legendaries-Trailer-1

PokemonGo-Legendaries-Trailer-2

PokemonGo-Legendaries-Trailer-3

Niantic have finally announced that legendary Pokemon will be coming to accident-inducing mobile game Pokemon Go, a surefire way of boosting notoriety for the now significantly less popular mobile title in addition to causing more horrendous accidents due to inattentive players.

Also introduced were “raids”, where players can gather to a specific spot and work together to take down a tough raid boss Pokemon (similar to that of raids in MMORPGs) and earn exclusive rewards – legendary Pokemon may also be achieved by way of raids.

The announcement trailer:

Legendary Pokemon will be available sometime this summer.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Kamikaze Kommittee Ouka Gang Bang Extravaganza
    Idol Wars Z Emerges “Idol-Raising With Benefits!”
    Waki Exposure Anime Legends
    Misaka Mikoto vs Index Swimsuit Nude Filter
    So You Still Think 3D Is Better Than 2D?
    Sexy Kimono Idol Gallery
    Maid Dragon Bikini Cosplays Beach Ready
    Taiga Aisaka Cosplay Tiny & Formidable


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments