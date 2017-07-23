Pokemon Go Legendaries Arrive – “Expect Stampedes!”

Niantic have finally announced that legendary Pokemon will be coming to accident-inducing mobile game Pokemon Go, a surefire way of boosting notoriety for the now significantly less popular mobile title in addition to causing more horrendous accidents due to inattentive players.

Also introduced were “raids”, where players can gather to a specific spot and work together to take down a tough raid boss Pokemon (similar to that of raids in MMORPGs) and earn exclusive rewards – legendary Pokemon may also be achieved by way of raids.

The announcement trailer:

Legendary Pokemon will be available sometime this summer.