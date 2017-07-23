Marika Kouno Panchira Caught on Livestream

The latest scandalous incident being celebrated by perverts made its appearance during a Famitsu livestream for the upcoming Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, with the event being accompanied by minor role seiyuu Marika Kouno who accidentally flashed her pantsu to all watchers.

Marika Kouno (whose largest roles may perhaps be Show by Rock’s Shibarin and Hinako Note’s Yua Nakajima) and her pantsu mishap:

The livestream (as of this moment) is currently not available via YouTube or Nico Nico, possibly being withheld for the sake of the poor girl’s dignity.