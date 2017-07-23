Marika Kouno Panchira Caught on Livestream
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Jul 23, 2017 02:00 JST
- Tags: Famitsu, Livestream, NicoNico Douga, Otaku, Pantsu, Seiyuu
The latest scandalous incident being celebrated by perverts made its appearance during a Famitsu livestream for the upcoming Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, with the event being accompanied by minor role seiyuu Marika Kouno who accidentally flashed her pantsu to all watchers.
Marika Kouno (whose largest roles may perhaps be Show by Rock’s Shibarin and Hinako Note’s Yua Nakajima) and her pantsu mishap:
The livestream (as of this moment) is currently not available via YouTube or Nico Nico, possibly being withheld for the sake of the poor girl’s dignity.
huh? but
it's not even intentional,
no idea why they make a news about it O.O
I see no problem really, crop it up and problem solved, but in all honesty, she should be proud of herself, she is wearing classic nice clean underwear, which is all good in my books.
She didn't gain or lose any points from me, shit happens, at least she HAD underwear.
Unlike some other celebs that do it for publicity.
Cheer up, you're young, cute and anyone would marry you.
RIP seiyuu.
nice
Cute.
I feel a bit bad for her.
But they're nice images.
obvious on purpose but we all dont care, anyway she looks cute