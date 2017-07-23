Final Fantasy XIII “Hawking Nissan Cars in China”
In what may be another attempt to make Final Fantasy XIII look like it wasn’t a disaster of a game, Square Enix has resorted to putting characters from the RPG into CMs promoting Nissan vehicles – and as befits a reputedly largely made in China classic, the ads target the land of its birth.
The shameless CMs:
I have a confession to make: I like FFXIII.
I thought the Louis Vuitton thing was a koke but SE is really taking this character exploitation to another level