In what may be another attempt to make Final Fantasy XIII look like it wasn’t a disaster of a game, Square Enix has resorted to putting characters from the RPG into CMs promoting Nissan vehicles – and as befits a reputedly largely made in China classic, the ads target the land of its birth.

The shameless CMs:



