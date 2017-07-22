Top 20 Luckiest Anime & Manga Characters

Characters blessed with awe-inspiring luck have served as the subject of this latest ranking, bound to instill shock in many as the rather “clumsy” Rito of To Love-Ru has been surpassed by the hero of a retro series…

The ranking:



1. Lucky Man (Tottemo Lucky Man)

2. Yuuki Rito (To Love-Ru)

3. Luffy (One Piece)

4. Satou Kazuma (KonoSuba)

5. Conan Edogawa (Detective Conan)

6. Komaeda Nagito (Danganronpa)

7. Midorima Shintarou (Kuroko no Basket)

8. Naegi Makoto (Danganronpa)

9. Mr. Satan (Dragon Ball Z)

10. Toujou Nozomi (Love Live!)

11. Kamijo Toma (To Aru Majutsu no Index)

12. Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

13. Lucy Heartfilia (Fairy Tail)

14. Seiji Sengoku (Prince of Tennis)

15. Usopp (One Piece)

16. Nobi Nobita (Doraemon)

17. Sakura Ichiko (Binbougami ga!)

18. Ryoutsu Kankichi (Kochikame)

19. Dazai Osamu (Bungou Stray Dogs)

20. Seijiro Akashi (Kuroko no Basket)