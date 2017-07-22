Splatoon 2 Launch Day Queue Chaos

If the sheer popularity (or perhaps scarcity) of the Nintendo Switch is any indication, the launch day for Splatoon 2 has unsurprisingly been met with an equally mind-blowing amount of lengthy queues at various outlets across Akihabara, most of which were forced to create lotteries due to possessing an insufficient quantity of the highly coveted Splatoon 2 + Nintendo Switch bundle.

A mere fraction of the lines formed at various retailers:

For those somehow wanting to procure a copy of their own, Splatoon 2 is available for purchase now.