RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Mad Empire


Splatoon 2 Launch Day Queue Chaos

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-2

If the sheer popularity (or perhaps scarcity) of the Nintendo Switch is any indication, the launch day for Splatoon 2 has unsurprisingly been met with an equally mind-blowing amount of lengthy queues at various outlets across Akihabara, most of which were forced to create lotteries due to possessing an insufficient quantity of the highly coveted Splatoon 2 + Nintendo Switch bundle.

A mere fraction of the lines formed at various retailers:

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-1

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-2

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-3

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-4

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-5

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-6

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-7

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-8

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-9

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-10

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-11

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-12

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-13

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-14

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-15

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-16

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-17

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-18

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-19

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-20

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-21

Splatoon2-Launch-Day-Queues-22

For those somehow wanting to procure a copy of their own, Splatoon 2 is available for purchase now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Final Fantasy XIII Linear “Since Towns Were Too Much Work”
    Japan Fights China with Moe, China Crushed
    Saki Returns Cuter Than Ever
    Hotaru Shidare Figure Armed With Sweets
    Maid Dragon Bikini Cosplays Beach Ready
    Gothic Lolita Celestia Cosplay Oozing With Elegance
    Public Pussy Exposure Levi Cosplay by Xueyu
    Leblanc Cosplay Magically Busty


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments