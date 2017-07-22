Shameless College Goddess Spreads It Wide
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Jul 22, 2017 03:27 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Oppai, Oshiri, Pantsu, Video Gallery
The untamed wild side of this saucy college goddess has made its way to the internet as the fabulous woman puts herself in quite the embarrassing pose whilst spreading herself wide, a welcoming offer that would possibly be taken up by even the most ardently 3D-hating otaku.
The woman’s stunning escapades, along with a few videos:
All-purpose comment for goddess sets:
Trap!
Hag!
Why do we care about sluts again?
Now that's out of the way.