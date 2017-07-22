Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match “Looks Incredible!”
Date: Jul 22, 2017
A rather jaw-dropping trailer for a newly announced Girls Und Panzer game entitled “Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match” (the first game in the franchise to be on a home console) has been earning positive acclaim for its impressive effects and lighting, boasting a level of quality perhaps not yet seen for a game based on an anime.
The compelling trailer, abounds with smoke and gunfire:
Fans can look forward to blasting enemy tanks once Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match arrives this winter on PS4.
Could be awesome.
Could be garbage.
Gotta wait and see.