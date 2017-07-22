RSSChannel

Recruiting

Mad Empire

Otakultura


GirlsUndPanzerDreamTankMatch-Trailer-1

GirlsUndPanzerDreamTankMatch-Trailer-2

GirlsUndPanzerDreamTankMatch-Trailer-3

A rather jaw-dropping trailer for a newly announced Girls Und Panzer game entitled “Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match” (the first game in the franchise to be on a home console) has been earning positive acclaim for its impressive effects and lighting, boasting a level of quality perhaps not yet seen for a game based on an anime.

The compelling trailer, abounds with smoke and gunfire:

Fans can look forward to blasting enemy tanks once Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match arrives this winter on PS4.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:29 22/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Could be awesome.
    Could be garbage.
    Gotta wait and see.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Eden of the East Phone
    Nagato Yuki Extravaganza Figure
    Sonic Mania Chemical Zone “Still Has the Legendary Music”
    Osama Bin Laden Slain by US
    Kongou Ero-Cosplay by Mia Scores Direct Hit
    Kirisame Marisa Cosplay Wonderfully Witchy
    Makeup Before & After “Crimes Against Nature”
    Stylish Pantsu Gallery II


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments