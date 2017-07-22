A rather jaw-dropping trailer for a newly announced Girls Und Panzer game entitled “Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match” (the first game in the franchise to be on a home console) has been earning positive acclaim for its impressive effects and lighting, boasting a level of quality perhaps not yet seen for a game based on an anime.

The compelling trailer, abounds with smoke and gunfire:

Fans can look forward to blasting enemy tanks once Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match arrives this winter on PS4.