TMA VR Porn “Look Up Under Girl’s Skirts!”

TMA are working on yet another innovative VR porn title, this time focusing entirely on the idea of peeking at a JK’s pantsu from below by lurking in a gutter – thankfully smell features for VR (while in development) have yet to be fully realized…

Watchers are free to gawk at any undergarments that may come into view by utilizing their VR headset, giving lowly lurkers yet another way of sating their strange desires – some sample images of the perversion:

The movie will be 60 minutes in duration and will be available come August 1st; it has not been clarified if there will be any actual nudity.