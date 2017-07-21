One Piece Live Action Hollywood TV Drama Due

Hollywood has set its sights on destroying revered piracy anime One Piece as a live action TV drama has been announced, with the franchise’s beloved creator Eiichiro Oda breaking the news to fans at the Tokyo One Piece Tower in honor of One Piece’s 20th anniversary – and bound to have many questioning how the man thought this would be a good idea…

Tomorrow Studios (Prison Break) will have control over the project along with Marty Adelstein (executive producer of Prison Break), and no other information has been revealed at this time, such as what the series will be about and when it will eventually air (and clearly many are hoping that this will never happen…).

The inevitable barrage of hatred for the upcoming production naturally stems from Hollywood’s tendency to produce terrible adaptations of beloved anime franchises, and dedicated fans will no doubt be on the lookout for each and every minor misplaced detail, with the usual assortment of absurd deviations expected.