Nintendo Switch ROMs Out – “Crack Imminent!?”

Hardcore homebrew site GBATemp has revealed that the first ROMs for the Nintendo Switch are available, astonishing many as to how quick it was this time around – although they currently cannot be played on a Switch and no emulator exists either.

The “developers” have still made sure to provide their obligatory anti-piracy message:

“Please be mindful when posting in threads that we do not, under any circumstances condone piracy, and will not facilitate he spreading of illegal ROM files, or any other kind of warez.”

A list of the games currently released:

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

ARMS

Has Been Heroes

Puyo Puyo Tetris

Lego City Undercover

Naturally, sites have been bursting with opinions on both sides of the fence: