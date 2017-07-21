RSSChannel

A rather savvy fan has made an alteration to one of the special Kantai Collection summer clear files provided by Lawson, modifying the cute yukata worn by the innocent Libeccio to make it look moistened whilst partially revealing her body beneath – with such innovation likely to make otaku wish they were equally ingenious.

The semi-transparent item allowed the fan to create her exposed body and then simply place it behind the clear file to make it seem like her yukata is wet and see-through; the sexy results:

Erotic-Libeccio-ClearFile-Modification-1

Erotic-Libeccio-ClearFile-Modification-2

Erotic-Libeccio-ClearFile-Modification-4

This isn’t the first time the dedicated Kantai Collection fan implemented this idea however:

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-1

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-2

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-3

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-4

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-5

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-6

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-7

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-8

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-9

Erotic-KantaiCollection-ClearFile-Modification-10



