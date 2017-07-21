RSSChannel

KudoWafter-Anime-Adaptation-Official-Visual

The emergence of a crowdfunding campaign seeking to create an anime adaptation of Little Busters spin-off “Kudo Wafter” (which is based around beloved foreigner Noumi Kudryavka) has managed to generate over $188000 in a single day, about 70% of its ridiculous goal of ¥30,000,000 ($267,697) and instilling shock in many as to how revered the Key franchise is.

J.C. Staff will be receiving a portion of the vast mini-fortune to animate the series, which is apparently part of a celebration that will honor the 10th anniversary of the adored Little Busters franchise – a 5 minute PV of the anime adaptation has also been unleashed:

A recent livestream that activated the crowdfunding campaign:

Overseas fans can look forward to the Kudo Wafter anime as well since it is also slated to come westward; those that want to contribute toward the demanding project have until September 29th (71 days) to donate.



