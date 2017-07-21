Hadaka Apron Gokou Ruri Cosplay Quite Breezy
- Categories: Anime, Galleries, H
- Date: Jul 21, 2017 00:45 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Hadaka Apron, Kuroneko, Maids, Nekomimi, Ore no Imouto, Oshiri
Ore no Imouto’s nekomimi-loving gothic lolita Gokou Ruri has continued to stand the test of time in terms of popularity as she has served as the subject of another jaw-dropping ero-cosplay, with the cute 3D woman slipping into Ruri’s classic maid outfit and even some spicy hadaka apron to attract as much attention as possible.
Awesome! Anyone got a link to her?
I was like - she better be showing pussy if she's wearing a mask...
I was not disappointed.