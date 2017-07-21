Bashful Lounging Rem Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
Date: Jul 21, 2017
- Tags: Chara Ani, Maids, Moe, Oppai, PVC, Re:Zero, Zettai Ryouiki
Those in desperate need of more precious Rem-related anime goods can look forward to possessing this new figurine from Chara-ani, which will surely astound with its absurd cuteness as it showcases the best girl lounging about on a pillow – Rem can be gently caressed when she arrives in October.
