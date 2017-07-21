RSSChannel

Bashful Lounging Rem Figure

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-7

Those in desperate need of more precious Rem-related anime goods can look forward to possessing this new figurine from Chara-ani, which will surely astound with its absurd cuteness as it showcases the best girl lounging about on a pillow – Rem can be gently caressed when she arrives in October.

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-1

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-2

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-3

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-4

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-5

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-6

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-7

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-8

Bashful-Lounging-Rem-Figure-9

Rem can be pre-ordered now.



    2 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    01:09 21/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    sample

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:55 21/07/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I'm not sure, but I think its a sample.

