Top 10 Chinese Anime Girls

The most popular Chinese girls in anime (whether through actual heritage or just their tendency to wear Chinese attire) have served as the topic of this insightful ranking, shocking few as one pretty girl from a revered show snatches first place over an older franchise.

The ranking:



1. Kagura (Gintama)

2. Shampoo (Ranma 1/2)

3. May Chang (Full Metal Alchemist)

4. Ren Kougyoku (Magi)

5. Chun-Li (Street Fighter II)

6. Lynn Minmay (Macross)

7. Li Koran (Sakura Taisen)

8 (tie). Ipin (Katekyo Hitman Reborn)

8 (tie). Lingyin Huang (Infinite Stratos)

10 (tie). Chichi (Dragon Ball)

10 (tie). Lenalee Lee (D.Gray-man)