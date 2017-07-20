Sugoroku Naked Stealthily Streaks

A simplistic card-based eroge entitled Sugoroku Naked has put heavy emphasis on the sexy art of exhibitionism, allowing players to unlock a myriad of scenes featuring a vulnerable schoolgirl as she runs around her neighborhood naked.

The naughty Sugoroku Naked follows the plight of upstanding schoolgirl Ruri as she loses a challenge against her friend, forcing her to run around naked at his command whilst being at the mercy of all sorts of perverse encounters that will no doubt sate the lusts of hardcore exhibitionism fetishists.

The gloriously erotic Sugoroku Naked can be enjoyed now.