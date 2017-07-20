RSSChannel

Nintendo “Will Punish Splatoon Rage-Quitters”

Cute-Marina-by-Runapiero

Those in possession of review copies for the upcoming Splatoon 2 have discovered that Nintendo will be punishing players who consistently leave online matches, a rather shocking development considering Nintendo’s reputation for maintaining a child-friendly atmosphere that caters to casuals.

A cheeky message that appears after leaving a game before it concludes, apparently found by those committing the heinous crime in a recent beta “splatfest”:

Splatoon2-RageQuitting-Message

Naturally many are applauding Nintendo’s “harsh” decision as it helps eradicate children who are prone to throwing tantrums from ruining the matches of those likely far older than the game’s target demographic; successive rage-quits will however only result in a temporary ban from online play for offenders.

Splatoon 2 launches for the Nintendo Switch on July 21st.



