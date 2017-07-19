Tenshi no 3P Service Galore “Where’s the Music?”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Jul 19, 2017 04:28 JST
- Tags: Bathing, Bloomers, Comedy, Moe, Pettanko, Project No.9, Sukumizu, Tenshi no 3P
Only two episodes into little girl band anime Tenshi no 3P and the series has already begun dolling up its little girl cast in fetish-laden attire and seemingly forgetting that the show is supposed to be about music – which watchers have no doubt forgotten about as well.
Omake:
And they put all that time into making the PV's for it look like a music anime, sad
Let's not pretend we watch this for music.