RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Misty-Stix


Kingdom Hearts III “Lets You Play With Toys”

KingdomHeartsIII-ToyStory-Trailer-1

KingdomHeartsIII-ToyStory-Trailer-2

KingdomHeartsIII-ToyStory-Trailer-3

The oft ridiculed Kingdom Hearts franchise has revealed that Toy Story will be a playable world in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III, shocking few since there are only so many Disney/Pixar films while additionally reinforcing the game’s rather infantile theme.

The extensive trailer, which insists on delivering more of its hammy speeches about dreams and hearts and such:

Kingdom Hearts III will makes its way to the PS4 and Xbox One sometime in 2018.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    No Comments Yet
    Sort by: Date | Score

    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Top 20 Autumn 2014 Anime, According to Sony
    Schoolgirl Directs Loli Gang Rape Film
    Made in China Sex Shows Raunchier Than Ever
    Pokemon Go Driver Kills 9-Year-Old
    Summer Girls Gallery I
    Busty Rei Ayanami Cosplay
    Maki Horikita Star Idol Gallery
    Naughty Non-Rem Ero-Cosplay Truly Delightful


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments