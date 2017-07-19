Kingdom Hearts III “Lets You Play With Toys”
- Date: Jul 19, 2017 04:22 JST
The oft ridiculed Kingdom Hearts franchise has revealed that Toy Story will be a playable world in the upcoming Kingdom Hearts III, shocking few since there are only so many Disney/Pixar films while additionally reinforcing the game’s rather infantile theme.
The extensive trailer, which insists on delivering more of its hammy speeches about dreams and hearts and such:
Kingdom Hearts III will makes its way to the PS4 and Xbox One sometime in 2018.