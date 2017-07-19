RSSChannel

Figure Arsonist “I Hate Love Live!”

Seemingly following in the frying footsteps of one notorious anti Love-Liver, another Japanese “YouTuber” has provided a video of himself damaging precious Love Live goods, this time featuring the destructive individual burning a figurine to smoldering ash – an act that many are naturally accusing him of doing solely for the views.

The “hot” video which also uses a song from the IdolMaster games, perhaps indicating his idol franchise preference:

The rather livid man also openly challenges those upset by his arsonist activity to come to his Twitter account if they want to complain – that is if the anti Love-Liver doesn’t resort to removing all traces of himself from the internet should the video manage to stir up enough drama (like the aforementioned fryer).



