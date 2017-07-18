RSSChannel

Yaranaika 10th Anniversary Edition Gayer Than Ever

Yaranaika-Illustration-10thAnniversary

The 10th anniversary of Balalaika parody “Yaranaika” has caused a new edition of the legendarily gay song to emerge, which compiles several videos from Nico Nico of people dancing to the song, bound to bring back memories to both otaku and westerners who managed to stumble upon the strange creation.

The 10th anniversary edition, also available via Nico Nico:

The original:



