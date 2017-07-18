Red Hot Ringo Bikini Ero-Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Jul 18, 2017 19:10 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Ero-figures, Griffon, Mizugi, Oppai, Original Figures, Oshiri, PVC
Original maiden Ringo (a character from online doujin shop Melon Books as part of their “Melon Girls” series) has been transformed into a cute little figurine for otaku to hastily snatch up, with her lewd bikini able to be removed and looking certain to guarantee a purchase from obsessed collectors when she arrives this August.