Red Hot Ringo Bikini Ero-Figure

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-5

Original maiden Ringo (a character from online doujin shop Melon Books as part of their “Melon Girls” series) has been transformed into a cute little figurine for otaku to hastily snatch up, with her lewd bikini able to be removed and looking certain to guarantee a purchase from obsessed collectors when she arrives this August.

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-1

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-2

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-3

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-4

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-5

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-6

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-7

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-8

Ringo-MelonGirls-Bikini-EroFigure-9

Ringo can be pre-ordered now.



